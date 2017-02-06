‘Giac flattered by Napoli stance’

By Football Italia staff

Emanuele Giaccherini’s agent says the midfielder was “hugely flattered” by Napoli’s decision to knock back interest from Roma and Juventus.

Having recently suggested that Juve had enquired about a shock return for Giaccherini on deadline day last month, while also acknowledging Roma’s advances, Furio Valcareggi representative remains adamant his client is happy at Napoli.

“I sincerely hope that Emanuele will play against Genoa, he’s fine physically and we saw that at Bologna,” he told Radio Kiss Kiss.

“The fact Juve and Roma wanted him and that Napoli deemed him not for sale is hugely flattering for us.

“We have the utmost respect for the decisions made by Sarri, who is doing extraordinary things.

“Napoli have the season’s best squad, there’s no midfield like theirs whoever plays in attack scores goals.”

