Two game ban for Perisic, Icardi

By Football Italia staff

Mauro Icardi and Ivan Perisic have both been given two-game bans following Inter’s defeat to Juventus last night.

The Bianconeri won 1-0 thanks to Juan Cuadrado’s first-half strike, but the visitors were incensed after they were not awarded a late penalty by referee Nicola Rizzoli.

Perisic was sent-off in stoppage time, and the Lega Serie A has today announced he’ll face a two-game ban for “repeatedly uttering gravely disrespectful expressions” aimed at the referee.

Despite not having been dismissed during the game, Icardi has been given the same punishment for “insulting expressions” aimed at Rizzoli with “accompanying gestures”.

In addition, it was determined that the Nerazzurri captain “kicked a ball in the direction of the referee, without hitting him” and a €10,000 fine was handed to the striker.

Jose Callejon has been banned for one game and fined €10,000 after the Napoli forward was sent off for kicking Adam Nagy.

Also receiving a one game ban for their respective red cards are Bostjan Cesar of Chievo, Milan midfielder Jose Sosa, Crotone's Lorenzo Crisetig and Adam Masina of Bologna.

The players who will be sitting out the next round after one booking too many are Mirko Valdifiori and Daniele Baselli of Torino, Empoli's Giuseppe Bellusci, Napoli right-back Elseid Hysaj, Armando Izzo of Genoa and Cagliari's Luca Ceppitelli.

Keep up to date with the latest news and action from Spain's Primera Division with Football Espana - from the team behind Football Italia.