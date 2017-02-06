Inter consider Icardi appeal

By Football Italia staff

Inter have announced they are considering a formal appeal against Mauro Icardi and Ivan Perisic’s bans.

It was announced today that the pair have been given two-game suspensions for their actions at the end of the defeat to Juventus.

The Nerazzurri have now responded, and could launch a formal appeal after reading referee Nicola Rizzoli’s report.

“Following the disciplinary sanctions levied against its players Mauro Icardi and Ivan Perisic, F.C Internazionale would like to announce that the club has asked to view the referee’s report before deciding whether or not to appeal,” a statement on the club’s website announced.

