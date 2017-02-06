Pjanic: ‘Crotone won’t be easy’

By Football Italia staff

Miralem Pjanic hails Juventus’ “deserved win” over Inter, but warns “it won’t be easy against Crotone”.

The Bianconeri triumphed 1-0 in last night’s Derby d’Italia, and can extend their lead at the top of Serie A with a win over the relegation-battlers in midweek.

“We earned three important points against a very good opponent,” Pjanic told JTV.

“It wasn’t an easy game, and we’re very happy to have won without conceding a goal. I think it was a deserved win, once which we got by fighting until the end.

“We’re in good form, we’re playing well and suffering very little. We faced a difficult opponent yesterday, but we’ve always shown our strength at home. We don’t drop many points there and you can see why.

“The crowd was fantastic right from when we came out to warm up, it’s nice to feel the backing of our fans and we want to repay them with trophies.

“We have a good squad and the Coach [Max Allegri] will always pick the best XI for the opponent.

“Now we’re at the most important stage of the season, and we have to be ready, there’s less room for getting things wrong.

“The teams behind us aren’t going to give up and we just have to keep going. There’s still a long road to the Scudetto ahead of us, but we’re on the right track.

“There’s a new challenge for us coming up, the game against Crotone won’t be easy because it comes straight after the Inter win, but we need the three points to hold off Napoli and Roma.”

Pjanic was then asked about his relationship with his teammates, particularly striker Gonzalo Higuain.

“I get on well with Gonzalo, both on and off the pitch. Yesterday it was him who played me in on goal, I got it wrong and I definitely could have done better.

“Our understanding is improving, it’s the same with all my teammates.

“Set pieces? Unlocking a game with a set piece is always a weapon and we’re lucky to have so many players who are good at them.

“We often take time at the end of training to practice them, [Paulo] Dybala and I also have challenges. For now we’re at 2-2…”

