Gomez: ‘Waiting for a big club’

By Football Italia staff

Atalanta captain Alejandro Gomez admits he’s “waiting for an important offer” with “interest from Roma and Milan”.

The attacking midfielder has caught the eye with his performances for the Orobici this season, and admits he’ll probably move on in the summer.

“It’s been seven years since I left Argentina and I’m in good shape, I feel like I’m a more complete player,” Gomez said on Radio Closs Continental.

“I can play more roles and I have more experience. I had a call from Milan, I’m waiting for an important offer from a European club.

“It’s a personal desire of mine, it’s not about the money. I’m 29-years-old, we’ll see what comes in. There’s interest from Roma and Milan.”

