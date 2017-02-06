Roma squad for Fiorentina

By Football Italia staff

Luciano Spalletti has named his Roma squad to face Fiorentina, with Thomas Vermaelen out injured.

The defender has injured his hand, and has not been deemed ready to play tomorrow’s Serie A match.

There are otherwise no real surprises in the squad, with Clement Grenier, Diego Perotti and Juan Jesus included.

Roma squad to face Fiorentina: Becker, Lobont, Szczesny, Palmieri, Mario Rui, Fazio, Manolas, Bruno Peres, Juan Jesus, Rudiger, De Rossi, Gerson, Paredes, Strootman, Nainggolan, Perotti, Grenier, El Shaarawy, Totti, Dzeko

