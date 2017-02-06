NEWS
Monday February 6 2017
Roma squad for Fiorentina
By Football Italia staff

Luciano Spalletti has named his Roma squad to face Fiorentina, with Thomas Vermaelen out injured.

The defender has injured his hand, and has not been deemed ready to play tomorrow’s Serie A match.

There are otherwise no real surprises in the squad, with Clement Grenier, Diego Perotti and Juan Jesus included.

Roma squad to face Fiorentina: Becker, Lobont, Szczesny, Palmieri, Mario Rui, Fazio, Manolas, Bruno Peres, Juan Jesus, Rudiger, De Rossi, Gerson, Paredes, Strootman, Nainggolan, Perotti, Grenier, El Shaarawy, Totti, Dzeko

Keep up to date with the latest news and action from Spain's Primera Division with Football Espana - from the team behind Football Italia.

FOOTBALL ITALIA LATEST NEWS
FOOTBALL ITALIA RELATED NEWS

TODAY'S FRONT PAGES

CLUB BY CLUB NEWS
Football Espana Coming Soon!

 

All material on this website is © Tiro Media Ltd 2017. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of content is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent. This site is not responsible for the content of external websites | Images courtesy of Action Images / Reuters | Contact us | RSS | Mobile | Developed by Psyberion.
Privacy Policy | Read About How We Use Cookies