‘Kessie has been sold to Roma’

By Football Italia staff

Alejandro Gomez believes Atalanta teammate Franck Kessié has been “sold to Roma”.

The midfielder was heavily linked with the Giallorossi in the January transfer window, but ultimately a deal couldn’t be done.

Kessié’s agent then claimed that there was never any possibility of a deal, but the Orobici’s captain things the 20-year-old will move to Stadio Olimpico.

“I think they’ve sold him to Roma,” Gomez revealed on Radio Closs Continental.

“But he’ll stay with Atalanta for another year.”

Keep up to date with the latest news and action from Spain's Primera Division with Football Espana - from the team behind Football Italia.