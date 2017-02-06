Bacca: ‘No problem with Montella’

By Football Italia staff

Carlos Bacca assures there’s “no problem” between him and Vincenzo Montella, and will buy dinner for the Milan squad.

The striker was substituted after 73 minutes of the defeat to Sampdoria, and it was later reported that there was a heated exchange as a result.

“There are no problems with the Coach,” Bacca assured, speaking to Milan TV.

“It just so happened that he took me off and I was angry because we were losing and I wanted to stay on the pitch and help the team.

“It was his decision and I had the adrenaline of the game, everything was fine afterward and I spoke to him this morning. I have to respect his choices and keep working.

“Right now it’s all out in the open, I spoke to him and I was wrong because I was hot-headed and angry.

“I told the Coach that I’d made a mistake, I spoke with my teammates and I’ll pay for dinner for the team. I decided to do that, because we’re a united team.”

