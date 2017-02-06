ADL: ‘Madrid? No-one is unbeatable…’

By Football Italia staff

Napoli President Aurelio De Laurentiis notes “no team is unbeatable” ahead of the Real Madrid match.

The Partenopei face the Champions League holders in the Last 16 next week, and the patron believes they can get a result.

“We’ve played Barcelona in the Gamper trophy and in Geneva, but never against Real Madrid,” De Laurentiis told BeIn Sport.

“No team is unbeatable, it’s just the circumstances which decide the outcome. Napoli have grown a lot and are the only Italian side to have been in the Champions League for seven years in a row.

“I have to point out that Napoli’s turnover is about a quarter of Real Madrid’s, Manchester United’s and Manchester City’s.

“All teams have to fear their opponent and maybe Napoli are hungrier than Real Madrid. If Real Madrid were to lose the title, even beating Napoli, it wouldn’t be a big drama.

“For Napoli a win would be a heroic act, there are certain games which are worth more than a whole season, like when Napoli play Juventus and win - it’s worth more than the whole season.

“If we were to get through against Real Madrid it would be worth the whole year.

“We don’t need to have pretensions of winning the Champions League, the lads will be fired-up by enthusiasm and the love of the fans.

“As a film producer, dreams are in my DNA.”

There have been rumours that Diego Maradona will take a role within the club, but De Laurentiis warns it’s not as easy as simply offering him a job.

“He has a problem with the Italian tax authorities which, as far as I know, has not been resolved.

“If I give Maradona a contract and then pay him, then I become liable to the Italian tax authorities, I’d be an outlaw.

“First he needs to solve his problems with the Italian state, then he can call me up and say ‘Aurelio, I love Napoli and I’m free’.

“I’d like to take Napoli around the world, all driven by the creativity of Maradona.”

