Report: Hernanes deal done

By Football Italia staff

Hernanes’ move from Juventus to Hebei China Fortune is a done deal, according to reports tonight.

The Brazilian has been in talks with the Chinese Super League club, with Bianconeri general manager Giuseppe Marotta confirming that a deal is close.

Now Il Messaggero is reporting that a deal has been done, with the Old Lady accepting an offer of €8m plus a further €2m in bonuses.

The midfielder has agreed on a three-year contract worth €7m per season, twice what he earns in Turin.

Hernanes is expected in China before Wednesday to sign his contract and take his medical.

Sky Italia, meanwhile, agrees on teh fugures of the deal but says the medical will be done in Marbella, where the team is holding their training camp.

Keep up to date with the latest news and action from Spain's Primera Division with Football Espana - from the team behind Football Italia.