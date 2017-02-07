Arson attack on Pescara President

By Football Italia staff

Pescara President Daniele Sebastiani vows “at the end of the year I’ll leave the club” after two of his cars were set on fire.

The Delfini are bottom of Serie A with just nine points, with their only win being a game which was awarded to them after Sassuolo fielded an ineligible player.

Il Centro reports that anger has boiled over to unacceptable levels, with an arson attack late last night.

At 03.30 local time last night, unidentified people set fire to two cars - a Smart car and an SUV - parked outside Sebastiani’s house.

A neighbour spotted the flames and called the fire brigade, who were able to put the fire out by 4.30.

There are security cameras outside the property, and the Pescara patron is expected at the police station later today to give a statement.

“I’m outraged,” Sebastiani fumed.

“At the end of the year I’ll leave the club.”

image via ilcentro

Keep up to date with the latest news and action from Spain's Primera Division with Football Espana - from the team behind Football Italia.