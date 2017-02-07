Montella: ‘Milan meeting expectations’

By Football Italia staff

Vincenzo Montella insists Milan are “in line with our objectives” despite poor recent form.

The Rossoneri have lost their last four games in a row, a run which has seen them drop to eighth in Serie A having been tipped for a Champions League push.

“I don’t give a specific weight to it,” Montella shrugged when asked about the gap to Europe in his pre-Bologna Press conference.

“I have to think about the initial objectives, which were to create a style of play - not a formation. That’s what I was told when I signed for Milan, that I was to try and pull off a sporting miracle in Doha and grow the young players.

“I believe we’re in line with our objectives. This is the time for everyone to show - including me - the pride to play for and Coach Milan, for the present and the future.

“Football isn’t a sport of equations, and the numbers don’t always tell the full story. The team which plays better doesn’t always win.”

Montella was also asked about Carlos Bacca, who publicly apologised after a row with the Coach at the weekend.

“We’ve cleared the air, I don’t think he did anything serious. We was out of line and he knows that, he is absolutely and completely reintegrated.

“He said he was willing to buy dinner for us, now it’s up to me to decide if it’s a Michelin starred restaurant or a pizzeria. It will also depend on tomorrow.

“Will he start tomorrow? After I’ve asked him which restaurant to choose, his answer will have a big bearing on whether he starts!”

