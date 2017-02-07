‘Remember Doveri last year…’

By Football Italia staff

Roberto Donadoni says “it’s right to remember” Daniele Doveri’s refereeing in Bologna-Milan last year.

Amadou Diawara was sent-off and Carlos Bacca scored a penalty in a 1-0 win for the Rossoneri in May, and the Rossoblu had a late goal disallowed.

“It’s right to remember what happened with Doveri in Bologna-Milan last year,” Donadoni warned in his pre-match Press conference.

“I can’t think that a man isn’t doing his job though. Doveri is fine. I want to think positively, I have to.

“Tomorrow night will be a big test for him too, I’m sure that there will be absolute honestly in the decisions Doveri makes on the pitch.”

Bologna lost their last game 7-1 to Napoli, but Donadoni wants to put that behind them.

“We have to look at this new game. We need to interpret it well, we can no longer think about the Napoli match.

“We need to think about the few things we did well, putting aside the result. We definitely need to be more attentive against Milan.

“Milan are coming off a complicated period like we are, so both sides will want to redeem themselves.

“Over the season we all have to deal with complicated moments, and injuries are part of football.

“We’re missing important players, as are they, but the new signings could do well. [Giacomo] Bonaventura is a great player but we have to give the best account of ourselves.

“Milan’s expectations have been downgraded, given their three-game losing streak [in Serie A], but they’re a well-defined team.

“They’ll definitely be motivated to overcome this difficult period.”

