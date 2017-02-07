NEWS
Tuesday February 7 2017
Montella: ‘Deulofeu must do better’
By Football Italia staff

On-loan Everton winger Gerard Deulofeu “can do a lot better” insists Milan Coach Vincenzo Montella.

The Spaniard joined the Rossoneri in the January transfer window, but has so far failed to provide a goal or an assist in three appearances.

“He clearly has quality,” Montella explained to Milan TV.

“He needs to grow in terms of being consistent during the game and he needs to be more decisive. He can do a lot better, and I’m convinced he will do a lot better.”

