Ferrante: ‘Torino chaos shouldn’t happen’

By Football Italia staff

Former Torino striker Marco Ferrante discusses the penalty argument between Iago Falque and Andrea Belotti - “in my day you’d never have seen that”.

There are three penalty takers for the Granata, and it was Falque who stepped-up and missed after an argument with the Italian international.

“In my day - and we’re not speaking about 60 years ago - you’d never have seen something like that,” Ferrante told Tuttosport.

“The penalty taker was decided during the week, the first, second and third. The truth is that these arguments aren’t unique to the Granata, I’ve seen it with other teams and it makes no sense.

“Only those who have never played football would think that it’s easy to score a penalty. Of course you’ll score if you do everything right, but you have to get it all right.

“We can start from the end and talk about the shot Iago Falque took. After the argument he clearly wasn’t in the best position to be calm.

“I was the penalty taker at Toro, but even so whenever I had to take one I’d be focused as soon as the referee awarded one. I’d take the ball and walk away to isolate myself.

“To take the best penalties there’s one thing you have to do: train. I used to take at least two or three at the end of every training session.

“Even without goalkeepers, just to get the angles right. Of course there’s a goalkeeper there in the game, but you get used to the movements, the posture.

“The goalkeepers study the penalty takers, but is also true that the goalkeepers have a side where they’re more vulnerable. We can study that and apply it.”

