Tuesday February 7 2017
‘Removing Olimpico barriers makes sense’
By Football Italia staff

CONI President Giovanni Malagò believes it’s “common sense” to remove the barriers at Stadio Olimpico.

Roma are meeting with government ministers today, as they look to have the plexiglass dividers removed from the Curva Sud and Curva Nord.

Both their ultras and Lazio’s have been boycotting since last season in protest at the barriers, which bisect the areas in which those fans sit.

“It seems like common sense to me,” Malagò told reporters.

“Knowing how solid the police chief [Franco] Gabrielli is, I’m sure we’ll soon come to a final and positive solution.”

