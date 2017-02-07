Medel set for Inter renewal

By Football Italia staff

Gary Medel will extend his Inter contract this month, probably until 2020, according to reports.

The 29-year-old joined the Nerazzurri from Cardiff City in 2014, and has impressed in a centre-back role this season, as well as his more familiar central midfield berth.

Given that the Chilean’s current contract expires in the summer of 2018, calciomercato.com believes a meeting is scheduled for this month to formalise an extension.

It’s thought Medel will sign a two-year extension, tying him to the Beneamata until June 30, 2020.

Following that, discussions will also be opened with Joao Miranda.

The Brazilian will turn 33 in September, so it’s less of a certainty that he’ll renew, but both parties are keen to find an agreement.

