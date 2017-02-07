‘Not against Roma stadium but…’

By Football Italia staff

The assessor of Rome’s planning department, Paolo Berdini, is “in favour of the Roma stadium” but not in its current form.

Last week the regione Lazio rejected the proposal in its current form, and a meeting was held today to try and get the process back on track.

“[Contractor Luca] Parnasi wants to do the stadium with something like 600,000 metres just given away,” Berdini said, in his testimony before the inquiry on city and suburb degredation.

“Sorry, in that case he’s not making the stadium. I’m in favour of the Stadio della Roma, I’ve told you this 10 times, but I’m against this game of roulette.

“Who chose that area which needs huge public investment? Was it the private sector? Is this the future of our cities, we give the keys of our city to private interests and then they require us to build a bridge or a subway? Is that the city we want?

“We’re not an administration of no. The plan for the Eur Finance towers was stopped because they made some bad choices and embarked on a plan without remembering they’d have to spend €24m on infrastructure.

“We didn’t stop the operation, it was the Guardia di Finanza, they put the brakes on it.

“I hope that the stadium will happen, as Roma do. If the plans are within the rules then, as I say, we can and must do it.

“Just as long as the club withdraws from these appetites which I think are a bit too high for that area and for this poor city.”

