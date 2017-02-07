NEWS
Tuesday February 7 2017
Olimpico barriers down after derby?
By Football Italia staff

It’s reported the barriers at Stadio Olimpico will be taken down after the first Derby della Capitale Coppa Italia match.

The barriers bisect the Curva Sud and Curva Nord of the stadium, the areas in which the Roma and Lazio ultras sit.

Today the Giallorossi held a meeting with government officials to try and resolve the situation, which has seen fans of both clubs boycotting for the past two seasons.

Now Gazzetta dello Sport is reporting that the barriers will come down, but not until after the first leg of the Coppa Italia semi-final between the two capital clubs.

The curve could therefore be restored to their previous state for the second Derby della Capitale tie on April 5.

