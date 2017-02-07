Paolillo: 'Reverse Inter and Juventus...'

By Football Italia staff

Former Inter general manager Ernesto Paolillo discusses the refereeing in Juventus-Inter - “if the roles were reversed…”

Sunday night saw the Bianconeri win the Derby d’Italia, but the Beneamata were incensed after Mauro Icardi wasn’t awarded a penalty for Mario Mandzukic’s challenge.

Adding to the controversy, Ivan Perisic and Icardi were banned for two games for their actions at the end of the game.

“The suspensions for Icardi and Perisic are exaggerated,” Paolillo told SportMediaset.

“[Nicola] Rizzoli should have been calmer, but for me what was more serious was the performance of the additional assistants, who had to judge with clarity the incidents which took place in the Juventus penalty area.

“The failure of the assistant to call the contact between Icardi and Mandzukic shows a personality defect.

“In general, the decisions taken weren’t in line with the importance of the game and I think that wouldn’t have happened if the roles had been reversed.

“Unfortunately for Inter, I’m afraid this defeat will affect their ability to reach their target, which is the Champions League.

“The race for third-place will come down to a few points and the loss at Juventus Stadium could prove crucial.”

