Mirante out for two weeks

By Football Italia staff

Bologna goalkeeper Antonio Mirante will be out for two weeks with a buttock injury.

The 33-year-old had to come off during the 7-1 loss to Napoli, and it has now been announced that he’ll be out for around 14 days.

“Tests on Antonio Mirante have revealed an injury to his right gluteus muscle and the estimated recovery time is two weeks,” the Rossoblu announced in a statement on their official website.

