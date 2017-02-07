NEWS
Tuesday February 7 2017
Brozovic has broken toe
By Football Italia staff

Inter will be without Marcelo Brozovic for several weeks, as he sustained a broken toe against Juventus.

The midfielder was replaced by Geoffrey Kondogbia just before the hour mark during Sunday’s 1-0 defeat, and underwent tests today.

“Marcelo Brozovic underwent an X-ray on his right foot on Tuesday after he picked up an injury in Sunday’s game against Juventus,” the Nerazzurri said on their official website.

“The procedure showed that Brozovic has sustained a fracture to one of the bones in his fourth toe. The Croatian’s condition will be evaluated over the coming weeks.”

No recovery time has been given, but complete healing would ordinarily require four to six weeks out.

