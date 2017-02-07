'Fiorentina not interested' in Rodriguez

By Football Italia staff

Fiorentina “are not interested” in offering Gonzalo Rodriguez a new contract, confirmed his agent amid Inter and Roma reports.

The defender will be a free agent at the end of this season, making him an appetising figure on the transfer market.

“There is nothing new to report, or rather, after the two meetings in November, Fiorentina have no longer contacted me,” representative Jose Raul Iglesias told Tuttomercatoweb.

“Evidently Fiorentina are not interested in Gonzalo’s possible renewal.

“Many clubs want him and over the last few days I received several calls to understand the situation, but so far we haven’t reached an agreement with any side.”

