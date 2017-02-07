Aulas 'won't stop' Lacazette

By Football Italia staff

Lyon President Jean-Michel Aulas “won’t stop” Alexandre Lacazette seeking a new club after the Juventus target said he wanted a change.

The striker hit the headlines on Sunday evening when confessing “it’s time for a change of scenery next season.”

Today Aulas responded to the comments and left the door open.

“If Barcelona or Manchester United one day present a suitable offer, we won’t stop Lacazette,” the President told Canal+.

“I think it’s natural that I’d let him leave, just as we did with other players of the calibre of Samuel Umtiti and Eric Abidal to Barcelona, or Karim Benzema to Real Madrid.

“Alex wants to play for a big club one day and Lyon will not stand in his way. We are perfectly in sync with his desires.”

