Milan fight Roma for Kessie

By Football Italia staff

There are reports Milan are ready to intercept advanced negotiations between Roma and Atalanta for Franck Kessie.

The Ivory Coast international has become a sensation in his debut Serie A season, with offers believed to be in the region of €25m rejected from Chelsea and Arsenal.

It’s widely reported that Roma are very close to signing the midfielder for next term, as confirmed by his teammate Alejandro Gomez.

However, the Corriere dello Sport claims that Milan are trying to intercept for the 20-year-old.

The Rossoneri are still in the process of the Chinese takeover, but when that is completed there will be a huge influx of cash into the club kitty.

Their ‘new’ directors Marco Fassone and Massimiliano Mirabelli are planning for the future and have approached Atalanta for Kessie.

Both Serie A sides face strong competition from Chelsea, Manchester United, Arsenal and Liverpool for the man nicknamed the ‘new Yaya Toure.’

