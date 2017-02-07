NEWS
Tuesday February 7 2017
Crotone: 'Stop Juve for Napoli'
By Football Italia staff

Crotone President Raffaele Vrenna will “try to make Napoli fans happy” by halting Juventus tomorrow. “I hope they play the Champions League Final.”

The Bianconeri visit the Stadio Scida on Wednesday evening in a rescheduled Serie A game, moved from December 22 due to the Italian Super Cup with Milan.

“Juventus are going to have to fight for the Scudetto with Roma and Napoli. We’ll try to make Napoli fans happy tomorrow,” Vrenna told Radio Kiss Kiss.

“I think Napoli play the best football in Italy and I wish them all the best against Real Madrid. Hopefully we’ll see Juventus v Napoli in the Champions League Final.”

