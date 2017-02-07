Liveblog: Roma v Fiorentina

By Football Italia staff

Join us for the build-up and all the action as it happens from tonight’s Serie A clash between Roma and Fiorentina.

You can add your views and follow the play-by-play from the Stadio Olimpico.

It kicks off at 19.45 GMT and wraps up Serie A Week 23.

If you are on a mobile phone or tablet, then follow the Liveblog HERE.

And you can keep a closer eye on the stats from the game using our Live Scores Service.

Live Blog Roma v Fiorentina, Serie A

Keep up to date with the latest news and action from Spain's Primera Division with Football Espana - from the team behind Football Italia.