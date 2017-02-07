Line-ups: Roma-Fiorentina

By Football Italia staff

Roma have Mohamed Salah back on the bench, but Stephan El Shaarawy supports Edin Dzeko, while Fiorentina look to Federico Bernardeschi.

It kicks off at the Stadio Olimpico at 19.45 GMT, follow the build-up and action on the Liveblog.

This match rounds off Serie A Week 23 and is an intriguing battle between sides pushing for European qualification.

Roma also need a victory to recapture second place from Napoli and keep in touch with leaders Juventus.

Diego Perotti is not 100 per cent fit and Alessandro Florenzi still out of action, but Salah is on the bench after returning from the Africa Cup of Nations, where Egypt lost the Final to Cameroon.

Bruno Peres and Emerson Palmieri take the wings, as Radja Nainggolan and El Shaarawy support hitman Dzeko.

Fiorentina have a few different issues to deal with, as Nikola Kalinic and new buy Riccardo Saponara are unavailable.

Paulo Sousa did have the option of using Cristian Tello as a False 9, but instead starts the pacey and powerful Khouma Babacar.

Federico Bernardeschi returns to provide some attacking inspiration along with Borja Valero and on-form Federico Chiesa.

Ciprian Tatarusanu is also back after an injury lay-off, sending Marco Sportiello back to the bench.

Roma are yet to drop a single point at home in Serie A this season.

These sides haven’t shared the spoils in Rome since a 1-1 result in November 2005, followed by 11 Roma wins and three for the Viola between Serie A, the Coppa Italia and Europa League.

Roma: Szczesny; Manolas, Fazio, Rudiger; Bruno Peres, De Rossi, Strootman, Emerson; Nainggolan, El Shaarawy; Dzeko

Roma bench: Alisson, Lobont, Mario Rui, Juan Jesus, Paredes, Gerson, Grenier, Totti, Salah, Perotti

Fiorentina: Tatarusanu; Sanchez, Gonzalo Rodriguez, Astori; Chiesa, Vecino, Badelj, Maxi Olivera; Bernardeschi, Borja Valero; Babacar

Fiorentina bench: Satalino, Sportiello, De Maio, Tomovic, Salcedo, Milic, Cristoforo, Hagi, Toledo, Tello, Ilicic, Mlakar

Keep up to date with the latest news and action from Spain's Primera Division with Football Espana - from the team behind Football Italia.