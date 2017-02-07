Rudiger: 'Roma aiming for the top'

By Football Italia staff

Antonio Rudiger warned Roma see second place as “the minimum objective, but we are aiming higher” ahead of Fiorentina match.

It kicks off at 19.45 GMT, follow the build-up and action on the Liveblog.

“We are very strong on home turf, today we’re playing against Fiorentina and have to win,” the German defender told Mediaset Premium.

“We need to leapfrog Napoli. The minimum objective for this season is second place, but we are aiming higher.”

A victory this evening would restore Roma in second place, two points ahead of Napoli.

It’d also put them within four points of Juventus, but the leaders have a game in hand tomorrow evening away to Crotone.

