NEWS
Tuesday February 7 2017
Rudiger: 'Roma aiming for the top'
By Football Italia staff

Antonio Rudiger warned Roma see second place as “the minimum objective, but we are aiming higher” ahead of Fiorentina match.

It kicks off at 19.45 GMT, follow the build-up and action on the Liveblog.

“We are very strong on home turf, today we’re playing against Fiorentina and have to win,” the German defender told Mediaset Premium.

“We need to leapfrog Napoli. The minimum objective for this season is second place, but we are aiming higher.”

A victory this evening would restore Roma in second place, two points ahead of Napoli.

It’d also put them within four points of Juventus, but the leaders have a game in hand tomorrow evening away to Crotone.

Keep up to date with the latest news and action from Spain's Primera Division with Football Espana - from the team behind Football Italia.

FOOTBALL ITALIA LATEST NEWS
FOOTBALL ITALIA RELATED NEWS

TODAY'S FRONT PAGES

CLUB BY CLUB NEWS
Football Espana Coming Soon!

 

All material on this website is © Tiro Media Ltd 2017. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of content is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent. This site is not responsible for the content of external websites | Images courtesy of Action Images / Reuters | Contact us | RSS | Mobile | Developed by Psyberion.
Privacy Policy | Read About How We Use Cookies