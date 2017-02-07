Olivera: 'Roma and Fiorentina on form'

By Football Italia staff

Maxi Olivera expects a tricky encounter between two “teams in very good shape” as Fiorentina visit Roma.

It kicks off at 19.45 GMT, follow the build-up and action on the Liveblog.

“We are in very good shape and really improving. Tonight’s game is complicated, as Roma are also on form,” the winger told Mediaset Premium.

“The Giallorossi are a great team with excellent players, everyone has already talked about their individual talents.

“Edin Dzeko is dangerous, but he’s not the only one, as there’s also Francesco Totti and other players who can make the difference.”

