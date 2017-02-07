Massara: 'No Roma deal for Kessie'

By Football Italia staff

Roma director Ricky Massara insists it’s “not true” that they’ve got a deal for Atalanta midfielder Franck Kessie.

The clash with Fiorentina kicks off at 19.45 GMT, follow the action on the Liveblog.

“We’ve been working with the local authorities and institutions for a year and a half to get our fans back to a normal situation and remove the barriers, as we need them with us to be protagonists this season,” he told Mediaset Premium.

“This will be a difficult game against a side in good shape, but we want to get back to winning ways by making the most of our quality.

“We are concentrated on the current priorities and focused, like the Coach, on seeking silverware. This becomes our main objective.”

Alejandro Gomez said his Atalanta teammate Kessie has already been sold to Roma.

“No, that’s not the case. Kessie is an Atalanta player, a very good player who has received attention from big clubs, but Atalanta have no intention of selling and are holding on tight.

“Alessandro Florenzi is nearly ready to return and we trust he’ll be on the pitch in 15 days. We have got Mohamed Salah back and he wanted to be immediately at our disposal once he returned from Africa.

“Our objective is to be competitive all the way. We know it’s difficult to be at Juve’s level, but we want to be competitive to the end.”

