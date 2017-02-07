Roma thrash Fiorentina 4-0

By Football Italia staff

Edin Dzeko bagged a brace along with Federico Fazio and Radja Nainggolan as Roma flattened Fiorentina 4-0.

The Giallorossi got the victory they needed to recapture second place from Napoli and keep the pressure on leaders Juventus.

Paulo Sousa will have a great deal to think about following a largely abject performance, as there could’ve been more goals.

Clement Grenier made his debut in the final minutes and Luciano Spalletti's men maintained their 100 per cent home record.

