NEWS
Tuesday February 7 2017
Roma thrash Fiorentina 4-0
By Football Italia staff

Edin Dzeko bagged a brace along with Federico Fazio and Radja Nainggolan as Roma flattened Fiorentina 4-0.

The Giallorossi got the victory they needed to recapture second place from Napoli and keep the pressure on leaders Juventus.

Paulo Sousa will have a great deal to think about following a largely abject performance, as there could’ve been more goals.

Clement Grenier made his debut in the final minutes and Luciano Spalletti's men maintained their 100 per cent home record.

Click here for the full match report.

Or see how the evening unfolded on the Liveblog.

