Dzeko: 'Not easy for Roma'

By Football Italia staff

Edin Dzeko assured “it’s not easy” after Roma crushed Fiorentina 4-0 and won’t get ahead of himself for the Golden Boot.

The Bosnian bagged a brace this evening with Federico Fazio and Radja Nainggolan also on target.

“It might seem easy to always win at the Olimpico, but that is not the case. In the first half we struggled and after our goal it went better, so we must continue along this path,” the striker told Mediaset Premium and Sky Sport Italia.

“It wasn’t easy to get back on track after the defeat to Sampdoria and the struggle with Cesena, so it was better that we had to face a big club today.

“The system works well and I can only score goals if the right passes come in. Without a team, there is no Dzeko.”

Dzeko has now scored 24 goals in 32 competitive games for Roma this season. Could he be Serie A Capocannoniere and challenge for the Golden Boot?

“I am taking it one game at a time, as that is the right way to approach any season. There’s a long way to go yet.”

