Sousa: 'Roma deserve credit'

By Football Italia staff

Paulo Sousa concedes Fiorentina “lost our way” during the 4-0 defeat, but Roma “maintained high tempo, aggression and quality throughout.”

Edin Dzeko scored twice around Federico Fazio and Radja Nainggolan goals.

“The team did well in the first 25 minutes and it was a balanced game, but when determination like that is put in, it becomes difficult,” the Coach told Sky Sport Italia.

“Roma maintained high tempo, aggression and quality all the way through. We lacked something in the final ball to create better scoring opportunities.

“We must recognise the quality and strength of this Roma side. It’s also true we lost our way and didn’t show enough aggression.”

The Tuscans made numerous defensive errors as the game wore on, giving the ball away repeatedly.

“I am not worried. I must try to work and improve with the players we have, defending collectively and not just as individuals. Roma have such quality and quick passing, so if we are not perfect, they will make us suffer.

“I try to work with what I’ve got. Tonight I thought Khouma Babacar had one of his best performances since I’ve been here and I complimented him for his work rate both on and off the ball.

“He’s been improving for several months now and will certainly become more important as an individual and for our team dynamics.”

