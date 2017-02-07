Spalletti: 'Roma like the Super Bowl'

By Football Italia staff

Luciano Spalletti urged Roma to believe in the Scudetto after crushing Fiorentina 4-0. “Look what happened in the Super Bowl…”

The Giallorossi recaptured second place from Napoli this evening and kept the pressure on leaders Juventus.

“We are having a great season, so are Juventus and Napoli,” the Coach told Mediaset Premium and Sky Sport Italia.

“It is our duty to believe to the end, as there’s this spell with many games that could create some surprises. Look what happened in the Super Bowl. We have to believe.”

The New England Patriots completed the biggest comeback in Super Bowl history to beat the Atlanta Falcons on Sunday night, having been 28-0 down at one stage.

“If the other sides drop points, we cannot have regrets, so must ensure we’re ready to take advantage.

“After the opening 25 minutes our attitude was excellent and we surpassed Fiorentina physically, as they pass the ball well, but aren’t a very physical side, so we accepted the one-on-one duels and won them regularly.”

Dzeko bagged a brace, while Daniele De Rossi provided two assists with Radja Nainggolan and Federico Fazio also on target.

“Now everyone is back on the Dzeko bandwagon, but the moment he makes a mistake they’ll all be criticising him again,” smiled Spalletti.

“De Rossi is an example of Romanness as well as being a mature and talented player. Radja can lack for technique at times, but he has this strength, this ability to break away, plus he chooses the right pass. Sometimes he takes it easy, but he has the potential, legs and lungs to be the extra man for our team.

“Our job tonight was to take away the doubts that some people had about us. Mission accomplished. Roma are here and we’re not going away.”

