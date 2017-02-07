Post new comment

Roma extended their home winning streak to 14 games with an utterly dominant performance over Fiorentina, taking all three points with a 4-0 victory. Even the referee had seen enough by the end of the game, blowing his whistle dead on the 90th minute to spare any further embarrassment to the Viola.

Daniele De Rossi put in a superb performance in the middle of the park, providing two assists for the first time in the past five years. In fact, the only record seemingly still intact after tonight’s game is that Francesco Totti is still behind Silvio Piola’s all-time goal-scoring record!

Coach Luciano Spalletti deserves immense credit for engineering such a superb performance at the Stadio Olimpico, his Roma side a joy to watch. It has to be said, however, that the man who is native to Tuscany was given a huge helping hand by his counterpart in the opposition dugout.

As has become customary when Fiorentina suffer a defeat, there were extenuating circumstances. Top scorer Nikola Kalinic was missing through injury, leaving an ineffective Khouma Babacar leading the line. But enough of the excuses.

“Pathetic” was the word the commentator used to describe the second half performance, and he was right. From team selection to tactics, Coach Paulo Sousa got everything wrong, and not for the first time this season.

The side undoubtedly has quality, and rather than bringing the best from the available personnel, the former Basel man is actively negating the talent in his squad. Equal with Roma in terms of possession, Fiorentina once again found a way to avoid making it count.

Whilst the performance of Babacar was abject, it was also true that he found himself without any service from his teammates. Indeed, the Viola actually completed more passes than their opposition – but whilst Roma were decisive and deadly, the Tuscans registered just two shots on target.

For Sousa, it was very much a case of same old story, different day. Aside from the odd breakthrough – including a home win against Juventus – this brand of impotent possession-based football has been the hallmark of this team since midway through the previous campaign.

Narrowly escaping a 1-0 defeat to Pescara in the previous round, it was up to Cristian Tello to bail out Paulo Sousa’s side, scoring a brace to steal the points late on. Yet the former Barcelona man found himself with the same fate as Mauro Zarate, benched after a superb performance, with the latter having been inexplicably sold to Watford in the January transfer window.

The Portuguese Coach deployed midfielder Carlos Sanchez on the right of a three-man defence, after the Colombian had been highly praised for his makeshift performances at the back. But there is only so much one man can do, and the former Aston Villa player looked exposed in a suicidal formation against the pace of Stephan El Shaarawy and Emerson with only Federico Chiesa as protection in front of him.

To think that Sousa has been lined up as a replacement for Juventus Coach Max Allegri is laughable. Last season was the first time that the Viola had finished outside the top four in three consecutive years under Vincenzo Montella. This season they have fallen even further.

After a superb January transfer window that saw the arrivals of Marco Sportiello and Riccardo Saponara, Sousa is sabotaging the progress of this team. He cannot be allowed to continue doing so.

