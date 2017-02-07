Post new comment

Roma set a new club record, Marco Parolo's surprise poker, Napoli double hat-tricks and penalty problems as Susy Campanale rounds up some curiosities.

Roma set a new club record of 14 consecutive Serie A home victories. Fiorentina have lost their last five Serie A trips to the Stadio Olimpico.

Edin Dzeko has 12 goals in 11 league home fixtures this term. He scored in five consecutive matches in all competition for the first time since May 2009.

Radja Nainggolan has put three goals past Fiorentina, making them his favourite victims. Daniele De Rossi provided two assists in a single match, something he hadn’t achieved since 2009-10. Federico Fazio got his first Serie A goal, though he had found the net for Roma in the Europa League.

Marco Parolo is the sixth player to score at least four goals in a single Serie A game. The most recent was also for Lazio, as Miroslav Klose netted five in a 6-0 victory over Bologna on May 5, 2013. The last to achieve this in an away fixture was Alexis Sanchez in Palermo 0-7 Udinese, February 2011.

The last player to bag a hat-trick of headers was Joaquin Larrivey when Cagliari lost 6-3 to Napoli on March 9, 2012. All five of Parolo’s goals this season were scored away from home. Lazio now have 12 headed goals, more than any other side in the league.

Pescara have only scored two of their seven Serie A penalties this season. They are closing in on Bari’s tally of six failures in 2009-10.

Federico Marchetti has kept out four out of the five penalties he’s faced in Serie A this season – two of them from Pescara players. He’s conceded only two of the last nine spot-kicks (four saved, three missed the target).

Lazio are having their most prolific campaign since 2000-01, when they scored 44 goals in the opening 23 rounds, as they are now on 41. This result equals their biggest away victory since a 6-2 at Palermo on June 16, 1957.

Napoli enjoyed their biggest ever Serie A away victory, as they’d never even scored six on their travels before. However, they did beat Bologna 6-1 at the Stadio San Paolo last season. The last nine meetings between these clubs, home and away in all competition, provided a total 41 goals.

Marek Hamsik’s hat-trick was his first in a Napoli jersey, his first in Serie A and the first by a Slovakian in the Italian top flight. Hamsik now has 109 goals for the club, second only to Diego Armando Maradona on 115.

Dries Mertens has scored three different hat-tricks this season. For the first time ever, two Napoli players got hat-tricks in the same Serie A match.

Napoli had never previously scored 55 goals in the opening 23 rounds of a top flight campaign. They bagged six goals in the opening 10 minutes of games, fewer only than Juventus on seven.

Jose Callejon featured in all of the Partenopei’s last 113 Serie A games, but will be suspended following his red card. The Spaniard provided nine assists, more than any other player in Europe’s top five leagues. Lazio’s Felipe Anderson has eight.

Pepe Reina saved his second penalty for the Partenopei after denying Milan’s Mario Balotelli. Mattia Destro has missed two out of four Serie A penalties in his career, both for Bologna.

Only one of the four penalties assigned in this round was actually converted.

Juventus extended their all-time Serie A record to 28 consecutive home wins. The Bianconeri have kept five clean sheets in the last six rounds.

Juan Cuadrado got his first Serie A goal since April 2016 past Palermo. The Colombian netted seven goals from outside the box in Serie A and three of them were against Inter.

Inter saw their streak of seven top flight wins in a row come to a halt. Including the Coppa Italia, they’ve gone from nine successes on the trot to two straight defeats.

Stefano Pioli has never beaten Max Allegri, managing just three draws from 11 attempts.

Milan suffered their fourth consecutive defeat in all competition, a joint club record they achieve for the sixth time. They have also not kept a clean sheet in six matches, conceding 10 goals.

Jose Ernesto Sosa is the fifth Milan man sent off this term. Vincenzo Montella’s men have not been leading at half-time since facing Inter on November 20.

Sampdoria had scraped just three draws from eight Serie A meetings with Milan, failing to find the net in five of them. The Blucerchiati’s last away victory in the top flight was 1-0 at Empoli on August 21, 2016. Luis Muriel scored his 40th Serie A goal, the first against the Rossoneri.

Alejandro ‘Papu’ Gomez has equalled his Serie A personal best of eight goals, set with Catania in 2012-13. He has four top flight braces, two of them in the last five appearances. Atalanta have put together 13 points from the last six rounds.

Cagliari picked up just one point from their last nine away games, failing to score in 426 minutes of football.

Torino extend their winless streak to five rounds. Andrea Belotti has contributed eight of the Granata’s last 14 Serie A goals.

Lukasz Skorupski has parried two penalties this season for Empoli. Torino only converted three of their eight penalties this season with three different players. Andrea Belotti (0/3), Iago Falque (2/3) and Adem Ljajic (1/2).

Sassuolo celebrated a third victory in the last four rounds.

Genoa picked up just two points from seven games.

Palermo celebrated their first home win of the season after one draw and nine defeats at the Stadio Barbera.

Chievo-Udinese had no shots on target in the first half, only the fourth game this season to achieve that.

