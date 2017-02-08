Milan target Aubameyang & Aguero

By Football Italia staff

Reports say that Milan will target Sergio Aguero and Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, once their Chinese takeover has been completed.

After having scored 101 goals in four seasons with Dortmund, Aubameyang has stated that he will move on in the summer, leading to a frenzy of transfer speculation.

Meanwhile, Sergio Aguero is said to be leaving his options open at Manchester City after starting just 14 games out of 24 under new Coach Pep Guardiola.

The Rossoneri will reportedly have €100m at their disposal once they have gone through the final closing with Sino-Europe Sports.

According to Corriere dello Sport, executives at the club are looking at these big-name reinforcements to galvanise the squad and refuse to rule out the idea that Milan are looking to bring in Roberto Mancini as Coach.

Also linked with a move to the Premier League, Mancini would replace current boss Vincenzo Montella who only arrived this summer, and has already won silverware with the Supercoppa in December.

