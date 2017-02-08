El Kaddouri: I deserved more

By Football Italia staff

Former Napoli attacking midfielder Omar El Kaddouri feels he 'deserved more' playing time under Coach Maurizio Sarri.

His biggest disappointment with the Partenopei was his exclusion from the Champions League list, but what made him decide to join Empoli?

"I needed to take back a bit of confidence after this period of time spent without playing," the Moroccan told Il Mattino. "Here they made me realise that they really wanted me."

The 26-year-old enraged Trabzonspor when he appeared to agree to join the Turkish side, only to opt to remain in Italy with Empoli.

"It was my mistake," he admitted. "I had signed a pre-contract agreement when I was in the Africa Cup of Nations with Morocco, but it was just a piece of paper that only I had and it has no value."

How did a lack of playing time affect his relationship with Sarri?

"My relationship with Sarri was always good, although maybe a little less so this year.

"I think I deserved more space and he could have done more than putting me on the bench. But instead I didn’t start a league game in a year and a half and it seems very little to me.

"The thing that disappointed me the most was not to be included on the Champions League list. I really wanted it because last year I made a contribution to getting us there.

"I did not take it very well when the decision was made.

"But I never fell out with Sarri, because I have always respected his decisions."

How does El Kaddouri feel about Napoli now he has left the club?

"Naples is beautiful city with extraordinary supporters who give so much affection."

"In the dressing room I had a very good relationship with Jorginho, [Dries] Mertens, [Pepe] Reina, [Kalidou] Koulibaly and [Faouzi] Ghoulam.

"We were often together. After the two hat-tricks on Saturday night I sent a message to Marek [Hamsik] and Dries. We had a good group and I am very attached to all of them."

Does this extend to Sarri?

"Absolutely. When I came back to Naples we also spoke on the phone."

Keep up to date with the latest news and action from Spain's Primera Division with Football Espana - from the team behind Football Italia.