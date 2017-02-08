NEWS
Wednesday February 8 2017
Genoa double injury blow
By Football Italia staff

Genoa have suffered a double injury blow ahead of their match with Napoli on Friday evening.

20-year-old midfielder Olivier Ntcham is currently on loan from Manchester City, and the club confirmed the news of his hamstring injury via their official website.

Coach Ivan Juric may also have to do without new signing Adel Taarabt for the clash with the Partenopei.

The attacking midfielder is reportedly struggling with muscular issues, but the club are yet to confirm the extent of the problem.

