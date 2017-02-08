Caldara deal 'mutually beneficial'

By Football Italia staff

Atalanta owner Antonio Percassi admits the deal that saw Mattia Caldara sign for Juventus was 'mutually beneficial'.

The 22-year-old defender was purchased by the Bianconeri for €15m, plus a further €6m in performance-related bonuses. The Bergamo-native will remain with Atalanta until summer 2018.

"The Caldara operation was convenient for everyone: he will stay for another season with us after this one, he will mature and will be ready for Juve," Percassi told Gazzetta dello Sport.

"Meanwhile I saw him physically ready against [Marco] Borriello and [Andrea] Belotti.

"I think yielding [Roberto] Gagliardini was only right: there are certain figures a club like Atalanta cannot say no to and Inter took the best Italian midfielder of the next ten years.

"However the Gagliardini deal, closed by my son Luca with Steven Zhang, will create a collaboration outside of football in China with Suning. "

What about rumours that Milan owner Silvio Berlusconi was interested in the young Italian pair?

"He asked me to keep both Caldara and Gagliardini locked down. I said: ‘Yes, but hurry.’

"But then when he realised that he could not close the transaction he had to back out."

Rumours have surfaced that Roma have already secured Franck Kessie for June, and that Papu Gomez has courted interest from top sides.

"Kessie is a great player, like so many of ours: for now we will enjoy him...."

"Gomez is extraordinary. He had offers but we immediately said no. I promised Gasperini we would not sell him.

"In Bergamo he is an idol. At our store there was a 100 metre queue to see him, the city was blocked and I’ve never seen such a thing.

"I see him staying a long time with us."

Italy ct Giampiero Ventura called no less than seven Atalanta players to his squad in November.

"It’s exciting, there was also [Alberto] Grassi who to me is a major player. [Andrea] Petagna will soon be in the squad on a permanent basis. He will score a lot and even now does an amazing job. There are not many like him."

What about plans for the future development of the Atalanta youth system?

"Every year we budget more than 5 million, but we intend to bring together all the activities into a sort of academy.

"At Zingonia we will make a total investment of €8m over two years: to construct another building with changing rooms, a gym and company offices.

"It will also be improved by a Youth Centre where children can continue with their studies."

Keep up to date with the latest news and action from Spain's Primera Division with Football Espana - from the team behind Football Italia.