Nesta: Inzaghi success surprising

By Football Italia staff

Former Milan defender Alessandro Nesta reveals he 'did not expect Simone Inzaghi to do well' at Lazio.

The 40-year-old also revealed his admiration for current Rossoneri boss Vincenzo Montella.

Now Coach at Miami FC, Nesta revealed his thoughts on his two previous clubs as they face each other next Monday evening.

"I like Montella’s football ideas and also how he has got this across to the players,” admitted the former centreback to Sky Sport 24.

"Inzaghi is doing well, it's a surprise because I played with Simone and I did not expect it.

"It will be a good game between the two, to beat Lazio they must stop their forewards because they are very strong in attack, they must stop their wingers.

"If I was the coach of Lazio I would attack Milan on the sides, with Felipe Anderson and Keita [Balde Diao], because the defence might get found out and then they can do them some damage."

