NEWS
Wednesday February 8 2017
Nesta: Inzaghi success surprising
By Football Italia staff

Former Milan defender Alessandro Nesta reveals he 'did not expect Simone Inzaghi to do well' at Lazio.

The 40-year-old also revealed his admiration for current Rossoneri boss Vincenzo Montella.

Now Coach at Miami FC, Nesta revealed his thoughts on his two previous clubs as they face each other next Monday evening.

"I like Montella’s football ideas and also how he has got this across to the players,” admitted the former centreback to Sky Sport 24.

"Inzaghi is doing well, it's a surprise because I played with Simone and I did not expect it.

"It will be a good game between the two, to beat Lazio they must stop their forewards because they are very strong in attack, they must stop their wingers.

"If I was the coach of Lazio I would attack Milan on the sides, with Felipe Anderson and Keita [Balde Diao], because the defence might get found out and then they can do them some damage."

Keep up to date with the latest news and action from Spain's Primera Division with Football Espana - from the team behind Football Italia.

FOOTBALL ITALIA LATEST NEWS
FOOTBALL ITALIA RELATED NEWS

TODAY'S FRONT PAGES

CLUB BY CLUB NEWS
Football Espana Coming Soon!

 

All material on this website is © Tiro Media Ltd 2017. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of content is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent. This site is not responsible for the content of external websites | Images courtesy of Action Images / Reuters | Contact us | RSS | Mobile | Developed by Psyberion.
Privacy Policy | Read About How We Use Cookies