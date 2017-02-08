Nesta in Milan warning

By Football Italia staff

Alessandro Nesta has issued a warning to Milan over their takeover, stating the club 'must never lose its identity'.

The 40-year-old is currently Coach at Miami FC, and also gave his thoughts on the forthcoming match between the Rossoneri and Lazio.

How does he see President Silvio Berlusconi after his tenure at the club?

"The first thing I have to say about Berlusconi is thank you," Nesta confessed to Sky Sport 24.

"I played for 10 years at Milan and it was a gift from God but also it's thanks to him."

"Like all good things there must be an end,” Nesta continued. "Presidents, managers, Coaches and players come and go.

"What remains is the club and it must never lose its identity.

"I think a club like Milan should never be distorted. I hope that the next ownership will continue in the style of that which was created by Berlusconi, the AC Milan brand of the past 30 years."

