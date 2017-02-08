Bojinov: Nedved like a brother

By Football Italia staff

Former Juventus forward Valeri Bojinov admits Pavel Nedved was 'like a brother to him' during his time with the Bianconeri.

The 30-year-old also recalled the day when Juve beat Crotone whilst in Serie B

"We trained with [Didier] Deschamps," the Bulgarian told Gazzetta dello Sport. "I scored after ten minutes with a [Marcelo] Zalayeta assist, the second I think [Federico] Balzaretti gave to me. It was a great day.

"But the best thing was the joy in people's eyes to see Juve, not so much the 3-0 win for us.

"Nedved? for me he was like a brother: I spent a year as his roommate. Once we went on winter vacation together: we had an arrangement, he did not arrive and said ‘Sorry, I had to train'.

"[Gianluigi] Buffon will be a legend forever. He was wanted by at least five teams when Juve went down to B, including Chelsea I believe, but he stayed.

"He once told me: 'Valeri, it’s hard to stay but it would be even more difficult to come back once you have left.'"

