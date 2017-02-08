Inter avoid stadium sanctions

By Football Italia staff

Inter have avoided a closure of the Curva Nord for discriminatory chanting, the Lega Serie A has announced.

Offensive chants were heard during the Coppa Italia defeat to Lazio, but the Procuratore federale has decided after review that no punishment is warranted.

It was deemed that “the findings do now show a framework to implement a balanced and proportionate sanction relating to the actual scale and seriousness of the incident”.

Particular attention was paid to “the co-operation of the home team [Inter]” with their report “not entirely lining-up with the measurements of the office of the Procuratore federale”.

That was because there were different ticket allocations for the Coppa Italia game, meaning the Lega could not be sure to be punishing those responsible, and making it harder for Inter to identify them.

It's known who sits in the Curva Nord for League games, but it's not certain that the same people were there for the Coppa game, with the report noting the "distinctiveness of the organisational management of the stadium for the Coppa TIM game in question".

Therefore “the decision is made not to adopt sanctions against Internazionale, notwithstanding the suspended sentence of a year for the previous sanction imposed on April 21, 2016”.

Keep up to date with the latest news and action from Spain's Primera Division with Football Espana - from the team behind Football Italia.