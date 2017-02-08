Perisic, Icardi to miss Empoli

By Football Italia staff

Ivan Perisic and Mauro Icardi will definitely miss Sunday’s Empoli game, as Inter didn’t submit an emergency appeal.

The pair were both given a two-game suspension this week, for their actions at the end of the Derby d’Italia defeat to Juventus.

After the sanctions were announced, the Nerazzurri confirmed they would appeal once they’d seen referee Nicola Rizzoli’s report, but Sky understands that they will at least miss the Empoli game.

That is because the Beneamata opted not to submit an emergency appeal, on the grounds that it wouldn’t allow them to clear both players.

The result of any appeal is therefore expected next week, meaning they will be available for the Bologna game if an appeal is upheld.

Keep up to date with the latest news and action from Spain's Primera Division with Football Espana - from the team behind Football Italia.