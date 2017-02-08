Cavani: ‘Napoli can beat Real Madrid’

By Football Italia staff

Edinson Cavani believes Napoli can compete with Real Madrid, and gets “chills” thinking of the return leg at San Paolo.

The Uruguayan striker left the Partenopei for Paris Saint-Germain in 2013, but still takes a keen interest in the fortunes of his former side.

“I never miss a game when I can avoid it,” Cavan told Corriere del Mezzogiorno.

“I really like the football they’re playing, they’re a strong team which plays in a gung-ho manner.

“Can they win the Scudetto? I don’t know, there’s still a long way to go. That said, I can’t speak about the strength of the other teams as I only watch Napoli.

“I had the confidence of the fans and my teammates in Naples, my children still live there and they’re very happy.

“Would I go back? I’m very happy here at PSG, but anything could happen in the future. At the moment they’re so strong that they don’t need me.

“Can they compete with Madrid? Why not? I can imagine how San Paolo will be for the return leg. Mamma mia, I’m getting chills.”

