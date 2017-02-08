Simoni: ‘Juventus-Inter not corrupt’

By Football Italia staff

Former Inter Coach Luigi Simoni speaks of “a dark past” but now “Juventus are the best team”.

There has been controversy all week after the Bianconeri won the Derby d’Italia, with claims the Beneamata should have been awarded at least one penalty.

Simoni was on the bench for perhaps the most controversial meeting between the sides, when Ronaldo wasn't awarded a penalty for a challenge by Mark Iuliano.

“I can say that there was a dark past, when many matches were deceptive,” Simoni explained on Radio Kiss Kiss Napoli.

“I think Juve are the best team of recent years. They’ve had some things go in their favour that they didn’t need, but let’s not exaggerate.

“When it was ‘our’ scandal, we were one of the strongest teams and could have beaten Juve, but lately the teams in the League have a lower level.

“Mistakes were made in the past though, and I have the courage to say it.”

