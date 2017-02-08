Milik: ‘Napoli can compete in CL’

By Football Italia staff

Arkadiusz Milik believes Napoli “can play at a very high level in the Champions League”, unlike Ajax.

The Polish striker left the Dutch giants in order to move to Serie A this summer, and is close to making his return from a cruciate ligament injury.

“Napoli have the quality to continue to play at a very high level in the Champions League,” Milik told Ajax’s monthly magazine.

“That’s the difference between Napoli and Ajax. Last year we had a lot of youngsters, but we lacked the experienced players who allow you to achieve consistency of results.

“Kasper Dolberg? He has great quality and a good shot on his right foot. If Ajax sell him they could earn a lot of money, like they did with me.”

