Agent: ‘Dzeko happy at Roma’

By Football Italia staff

Roma striker Edin Dzeko’s agent dismisses links to Real Madrid - “he’s already at a big club”.

Reports in Spain suggested today that Los Merengues were considering a move for the Bosnian, who has already scored 24 goals for the Giallorossi this season.

“He’s already at a big club,” Silvano Martina, the forward’s Italian agent, told SportMediaset.

“Roma have a great ownership, a huge fan base and I don’t see any reason to change.

“The player has always been strong. He had some difficulty last year in changing Leagues, then with [Luciano] Spalletti he found consistency. The club has put their trust in him and he’s showing what he can do.

“He’s scored over 200 goals in his career, and in some games he’s the only player who reminds me of the great Marco van Basten.”

