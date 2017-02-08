NEWS
Wednesday February 8 2017
Agent: ‘Dzeko happy at Roma’
By Football Italia staff

Roma striker Edin Dzeko’s agent dismisses links to Real Madrid - “he’s already at a big club”.

Reports in Spain suggested today that Los Merengues were considering a move for the Bosnian, who has already scored 24 goals for the Giallorossi this season.

“He’s already at a big club,” Silvano Martina, the forward’s Italian agent, told SportMediaset.

“Roma have a great ownership, a huge fan base and I don’t see any reason to change.

“The player has always been strong. He had some difficulty last year in changing Leagues, then with [Luciano] Spalletti he found consistency. The club has put their trust in him and he’s showing what he can do.

“He’s scored over 200 goals in his career, and in some games he’s the only player who reminds me of the great Marco van Basten.”

Keep up to date with the latest news and action from Spain's Primera Division with Football Espana - from the team behind Football Italia.

FOOTBALL ITALIA LATEST NEWS
FOOTBALL ITALIA RELATED NEWS

TODAY'S FRONT PAGES

CLUB BY CLUB NEWS
Football Espana Coming Soon!

 

All material on this website is © Tiro Media Ltd 2017. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of content is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent. This site is not responsible for the content of external websites | Images courtesy of Action Images / Reuters | Contact us | RSS | Mobile | Developed by Psyberion.
Privacy Policy | Read About How We Use Cookies